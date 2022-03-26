HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Yellow ribbons are popping up throughout Hinesville this weekend as a sign of support for soldiers currently deployed to Europe.

The Hinesville Military Affairs committee is behind the city’s yellow ribbon campaign.

More than 500 yellow bows are fixed to lamp posts, doorways, trees, and soon the gates at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

Melinda Schneider organizes the effort and she says it’s important not just to soldiers and their families, but the entire community.

“It’s a military community, and there’s a lot of retirees. 20%, I believe, are military residents, and we want them to know we’ve got their back and we appreciate them,” said Schneider.

The Hinesville Military Affairs committee could use donations of half-inch plywood. If you would like to help or donate, contact the Hinesville Telephone Museum at 912-408-4872.