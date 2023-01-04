HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Hinesville is hosting a winter back-to-school supply drive on Saturday.

The drive will be held at 122 W Court Street in Hinesville from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

United Way provided 350 new coats for K-12 students that will be given away. There will also be games, music, prizes and other fun things to do. Kids attending can also get free haircuts.

If you’d like to donate, the following items are accepted:

School supplies

Gently used school uniforms

Coats

Belts

You can also give a monetary donation.