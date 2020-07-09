Hinesville signs mask order with fine up to $1K

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Hinesville joins Savannah and several Lowcountry municipalities in requiring face coverings to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The City, located in Liberty County, will require face coverings starting Saturday at 8 a.m. The order remains in effect until Georgia’s Public Health Emergency expires on Aug. 11 or until rescinded — whichever comes first.

Failure to comply will be punishable of a fine of up to $1,000. Each day of continued violation is considered a separate offense.

The measure, signed Thursday, requires masks for anyone entering a public building, including retail establishments, restaurants, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Anyone in an outdoor setting where they are in groups of more than five and when social distancing can’t be maintained must cover their nose and mouth.

In addition, the requirement applies to people using public or commercial transportation, including tours.

Employees interacting with people in outdoor settings such as curbside pickup, delivery and service calls must wear a mask as well.

Face coverings aren’t required if it will aggravate a health condition or for children age 10 and younger. If you are in a personal vehicle, at home, or participating in physical activity (provided they can social distance from those they don’t live with), masks do not need to be worn.

The order doesn’t apply to those who are drinking, eating or smoking.

Read the measure in full: