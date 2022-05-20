HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville police are looking for a missing 90-year-old who they say suffers from several medical conditions.

Virgil Morse, who uses a walker, is described as a white male who is 5-foot-9 and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve, dark blue shirt with green spots, dark blue joggers with light blue stripes on the side, suspenders and brown sandals.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, Morse was last seen by officers in Hinesville at GeoVista on Tuesday. Morse reportedly said he didn’t want to go back home and was trying to hitch a ride to the Greyhound bus station in Savannah to go to Biloxi, Mississippi.

Police said Morse’s son came to the department to report his dad missing, saying he hadn’t returned home since Tuesday.

Morse has prostate cancer, takes medication for an unknown neurological condition and suffers from dementia, according to Hinesville Police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 912-368-8211 for police assistance.