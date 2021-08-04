Hinesville Police invite residents to join citizen’s police academy

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in Hinesville are invited to learn more about their local police by participating in a citizen’s police academy.

The Hinesville Police Department’s (HPD) free 10-week program begins on Aug. 25. Those interested can apply online, call Cpl. Bryan Wolfe at 912-368-1305 or email bwolfe@cityofhinesville.org. Sessions will be held at the police headquarters every Wednesday night from 6 to 8.

HPD said it will teach citizens the following:

Georgia Law, Criminal Law and Investigations

Patrol Operations, Traffic Laws and Accident Investigations

Response to Resistance

Narcotic Investigations and much more

HPD said it do hands-on demonstrations along with classroom instruction. Residents will also have a four-hour ride-along with an officer and visit the 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Center.

To graduate, residents must attend at least eight sessions. Each session will follow current CDC safety guidance relating to COVID-19, according to HPD.