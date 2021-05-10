Hinesville Police investigate armed convenience store robbery

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a Hinesville service station was robbed Sunday night shortly before 9:30 pm.

According to Sgt Doug Snider of the Hinesville Police Department, the Parkers service station located on the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Highway was robbed by a man with what was believed to be a handgun.

The suspect ordered the two people inside the store to lay on the ground while he made off with an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Snider declined to comment if the suspect fled on foot or by vehicle.

Snider said if anyone has information to contact the detectives division at 912-368-8215, HPD Front Desk 912-368-8211 or 911.