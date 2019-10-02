Hinesville Police discuss timeline in twin girls’ heatstroke death

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are releasing new details in the heatstroke death of twin 3-year-old girls who were found unresponsive Sunday in Hinesville.

According to Capt. Tracey Howard with the Hinesville Police Department, Raelynn and Payton Keyes were in a private foster care contracted through the State of Georgia, along with their two brothers, when the incident occurred.

Howard says the children were visiting the home of the caregivers’ fiancé, located on Augusta Way in the Griffin Park subdivision, and were last seen Saturday when they were placed in bed for the night.

“This is actually not the home of the caregiver or the children, this is someplace they come from time to time and do stay for extended periods of time,” Howard told News 3 earlier this week.

Raelynn and Payton Keyes (photo provided to News 3)

On Sunday, Hinesville Police say the girls’ brothers, ages 6 and 8, told the caregiver the girls were not in their room and could not be found in the house.

The caregiver did tell authorities she had seen the girls playing that morning.

News 3 learned Tuesday that the caregivers searched the house and surrounding areas in the neighborhood before returning home to search their backyard again. It’s there that the girls were found unresponsive in the back seat of a car.

Hinesville Police officers were then called to the home. The department says police arrived shortly after 1:30 p.m.

At this time, it remains unclear how the girls got into the back seat of the vehicle.

