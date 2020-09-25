Hinesville Police discover car flipped over in creek

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville Police responded to a report of a vehicle rolled over in a creek Friday morning.

Police say they discovered the car flipped over on its top in a creek off of Oglethorpe Highway near Timberlane Circle.

Police say a witness called 911 to report the vehicle was swerving while traveling on the westbound lanes Oglethorpe Highway.

The witness reported the car went into the eastbound lane and into some foliage before flipping over into the creek.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived.

Police continue to investigate.