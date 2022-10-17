HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Police Department was in for a big surprise Monday morning when a deer crashed through a closed window and into Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s Office.

Luckily, Chief Slater was not in the office when the animal came crashing into the building.

He said he had returned to collect some documents and sign some paperwork when he got the news that the unwelcomed visitor has wrecked his office and run into the conference room where it had been cornered.

“As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a number of things and we try to prepare for every contingency that happens out there, but we certainly didn’t prepare for this,” said Chief Slater.

Slater didn’t believe it at first—that is until he saw the evidence of the destruction himself.

No one was harmed in the incident, but the deer did have to be euthanized due to extensive injuries from the broken glass.