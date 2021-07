HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A morning mobile home fire in Hinesville displaces one person.

The Hinesville Fire Department (HFD) says crews responded to the Shady Oaks mobile home park located on the 1100 block of West Oglethorpe Highway shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived to discover flames and light smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters put out the blaze within minutes.

HFD says no one was injured.

Officials continue to investigate the fire.