HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A man accused of a shooting at a hookah lounge in Hinesville has turned himself in.

Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, was wanted in connection with the shooting of a 30-year-old man, at Roe’s Room Hookah Lounge on Aug. 14.

He turned himself into the Hinesville Police Department Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211 or the Liberty County 911 Center.