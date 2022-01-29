Hinesville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking, gun charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man — who tried to shoot at investigators — was sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun charges, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Charles Hyde, 64, was sentenced to 444 months in prison and found guilty on the following charges:

Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine;

Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

and Possession and Brandishing of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

“After attempting to shoot at police officers, Charles Hyde is lucky to be alive,” said David. H Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Now his luck has run out, and the community is safer with him behind bars.”

Between July 2016 and December 2018, Hyde and a co-defendant made several monthly trips to a meth supplier in Atlanta and would recruit people to sell drugs.

After a controlled purchase, investigators searched Hyde’s residence. During the search, he attempted to shoot at police. His gun malfunctioned and a Liberty County deputy shot his hand and took him into custody, Estes said.

“Hyde’s willingness to commit a violent assault against law enforcement officers is a not only a threat to law enforcement, but is a threat to the very fabric of our society,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Atlanta Field Division. “Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our country from the perils of drug abuse and the violence that all too often accompanies drug trafficking. This sentencing should serve as a reminder to other criminals who seek to cause bodily harm to an officer…if you are brazen enough to commit such a criminal act, a long prison term awaits you.”

Investigators found large amounts of meth and marijuana in his home. Hyde, White and four others were indicted in February 2019.

White, a member of the Bloods street gang, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 246 months in prison, Estes said. Charles’ brother, 59-year-old Terry Hyde was sentenced in December 2021 to 84 months in prison. Three others also pleaded guilty to charges.

“Illegal drugs have no place in Georgia. They are dangerous and threaten the safety of our communities,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “The fact that this defendant attempted to shoot at investigators when being taken into custody shows his utter disregard for law enforcement. We will continue to work diligently along with our local and federal partners to investigate and dismantle drug trafficking organizations.”