HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him.

According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m.

Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the tree when he was struck by it. Parts of the tree also fell on the roof of the home he shared with his family.

The Hinesville Fire Department was called in to free the man and used the jaws of life to remove the tree.

No further details were released. Oberlander said the accident remains under investigation