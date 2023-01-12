LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Long County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation.

On June 28, 2021, 28-year-old Jessica Gerling was found dead at Country Manor Mobile Home Park in Allenhurst. At the time, Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles said she died of a shooting.

Now, nearly two years later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has announced the arrest of Dennis Kraft, 40, of Hinesville, in connection to Gerling’s death.

He made a first appearance before a magistrate in Long County and was denied bond.

The GBI says the investigation is ongoing.

The agency encourages anyone with additional information on the case to call 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.