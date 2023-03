HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Sunday night fire has damaged a home, leaving a family displaced.

The fire broke out on the 900 block of Wrenwood Ln.

It was called into 911 shortly before 9 p.m. when a neighbor saw smoke and flames from the two story residence.

When firefighters from the Hinesville Fire Dept. arrived, visible flames could be seen coming from the roof.

At this time it is unknown how many in the home is affected.