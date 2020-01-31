Hinesville Girl Scouts alum chosen to join Rep. Buddy Carter for SOTU

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia alum will soon be heading to the nation’s capital to represent Girl Scouts of the USA.

Georgia Southern University student Jaiden Thompson has been chosen as United States Rep. Buddy Carter’s guest to attend the 2020 State of the Union Address in Washington, D.C.

As part of her Gold Award Girl Scouts project, the Hinesville native created “Community of Care.”

During her senior year of high school, she focused her project on helping a local school that serves students with severe emotional and behavioral disorders.

Thompson, who spent 13 years as a Girl Scout and is now a business administration major at Georgia Southern, spent over 80 hours and about nine months working hard to develop and stock a personal hygiene closet, clothing closet, school supply closet and a prize room located on the school’s campus.

Her hard work paid off, and Thompson tells News 3 that the project’s outcome was “amazing.”

“It made me really happy because the children were just so moved by it, they really appreciated what I did,” Thompson said.

She and her grandmother made lots of trips from home to campus in her grandmother’s SUV, loading and unloading donations for the special project.

Girl Scouts has helped me; I’ve changed so many lives, so it makes me feel really good about myself.” – Jaiden Thompson, Girl Scouts alum

While that took a lot of work, actually collecting the donations, Thompson said, was easy.

“A lot of people wanted to help out and share their generosity, so it was very nice to see the community together to help me accomplish this,” she said.

Rep. Carter and his team invited Thompson on the two-day trip to D.C. after learning of her “impressive” achievements.

He tells News 3 that he’s “very excited” about Thompson joining him on the trip from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5.

“The Girl Scouts is such a fine organization, and [Thompson is] such a great example of some of the projects that they do,” Carter said.

“The program that she designed created gives teachers tools that they can use to manage behaviors and instill confidence in students who are in need,” he said.

While Thompson is a little nervous about taking her first-ever flight, she says she’s very much looking forward to the journey to D.C., seeing the president and participating in exclusive tours.

Thompson, whose mother and older sister were also Girl Scouts, says she wants people to understand that the organization goes well beyond “just selling cookies.”

“We do a lot of projects around our community,” Thompson said.

“When you find an issue and you want to fix it, you can do that, and Girl Scouts has helped me; I’ve changed so many lives, so it makes me feel really good about myself,” she said.

In the future, the goal-oriented student tells News 3 that she aims to develop her own cosmetics line.

“If you are a Girl Scout right now, I just want to tell you to take this very seriously, because I never thought that this would be happening to me,” she said of her upcoming opportunity to represent her organization in D.C.

“I just really encourage you to complete your Gold Award [project], because it brings you amazing, amazing opportunities,” she said.