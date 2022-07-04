HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Motorists in Hinesville were pleasantly surprised this July 4th when they rolled up on the cheapest gas they’ve paid for in a long time.

A whopping $2 a gallon.

A Hinesville gas station dropped it’s prices to what motorists were paying 2 years ago on July 4. Cars were lined over a mile long at the Chevron gas station on East General Screven Way.

“I don’t know nobody is not as excited as me, but I’m really excited right now,” Victoria Smith, Hinesville native said. “This is powerful … it’s deeper than just getting around, people aren’t seeing their family, people are having hard times.”

Smith said it usually costs around $90 to fill up, but that would be cut in half today.

“We just want to give back to the community, just because the community makes us what we are here as a family, we all came from India to make a better life for ourselves and this is what we need to do to give back to the community,” owner Ravi Patel said.

Patel said the station expects to fill around 5,000 gallons and said despite the huge loss of revenue he felt it was the right time to give back. Patel said a regular gallon of gas costs him $3.85, so he’s losing around $1.86.

“I was sleeping one time, woke up I was like ‘man, I need to do something to give back to the community and I was like what can I do to ease the burden on everyone’s wallet’ and the first thing that came to my head is gas,” Patel said.

“And I talked to my brother as well and he was like, ‘we should put the fuel down,’ so that’s what we did.”