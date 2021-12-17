Hinesville fire displaces family of 8

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville family was displaced from their home by a fire Friday morning.

Capt. Alex Mason, a spokesperson for the Hinesville Fire Department, said the fire was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block Cherokee Circle.

Mason said when crews arrived, heavy fire and smoke were coming from the front of the home. It took firefighters several minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported, Mason said. The family had exited the home safely.

The Red Cross was notified to provide the family members assistance.

There is word yet on the cause of the fire.