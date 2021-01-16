Hinesville fire displaces family of 3

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A family of three has been displaced after a house fire in Hinesville Friday night.

photo provided

Crews from the Hinesville Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Deerwood Court around 9 p.m. to find flames shooting through the roof of the single-family home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within a few minutes.

According to Hinesville Fire Lt. Tracy Burriss, the house received moderate damage from the fire, which started in the living room area and spread to the attic.

Burriss said the family of two adults and one child was able to exit the home safely. The Red Cross was notified to assist them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.