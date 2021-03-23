Hinesville Fire Dept. launches program for recruits to train at home

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Fire Department (HFD) prepares to offer its very own basic firefighter training program, a new in-house training program that allows new recruits to train at home.

The program is Hinesville’s first basic firefighter training program.

The inaugural training program begins on March 29 and will last approximately eight weeks.

“By launching our very own basic firefighter training program, we’re saving money for the department and making things a little easier for our new recruits,” Hinesville Fire Chief Robert Kitchings said. “Instead of sending our firefighters far away, costing time and money, we plan on keeping them here locally to receive the same level of training they’d be receiving elsewhere.”

Before the new program, recruits would have to travel to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth for training.

Officials say recruits will have a daily schedule that includes physical fitness training and classes in fire history, fire behavior and fire chemistry. Practical, hands-on classes and demonstrations will focus on firefighting skills and tactics, personal protective equipment, ropes and knots and search and rescue.

Once recruits complete the new program, they will receive certification as a Firefighter I. They will also receive Hazmat Awareness and Hazmat Operations level training.

Hinesville FD says the certifications will be tested through the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications (NPQ).

For more information about HFD, visit cityofhinesville.org and Facebook.com/HinesvilleFD.