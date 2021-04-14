Hinesville fire damages DOL Work Source building

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire shortly before midnight Tuesday heavily damaged the Department of Labor (DOL) Work Source building located at 140 E MLK street in Hinesville.

Hinesville Fire Department crews arrived to discover heavy smoke and fire inside the single story structure.

According to LT. Jamie Woodard, the fire damaged the interior of the building where computers and other office equipment is kept.

According to the DOL, the building is used to assist in locating employment and training.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.