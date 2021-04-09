Hinesville crews evacuate neighbors through window during apartment fire

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews from the Hinesville Fire Department worked quickly Thursday to contain an apartment fire and evacuate neighbors trapped by smoke.

Around 4 a.m., firefighters responded to Harbor Bay Apartments on Bradwell Street to find flames and heavy smoke at one unit. The resident was not home at the time of the fire.

According to the department, thanks to speedy teamwork, crews kept the fire from spreading, though heavy smoke impacted neighboring units.

Two neighbors were evacuated through a window using a ladder, as the smoke prevented them from using their front door.

No one was injured during the fire. The cause remains under investigation, according to Hinesville Fire.