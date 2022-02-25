HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Word of deployment of troops to Europe to support NATO forces is hitting home in Liberty County after word that 3,800 members of the 3rd ID stationed at Fort Stewart will soon be deployed to Germany.

“This is a military town,” said Leah Poole, the CEO of the Liberty County Chamber. “We take our history very seriously my grandfather was a Sgt. Major and that’s how my family got here originally.”

Poole also serves on the Georgia Military Affairs Coalition. She says military members she knows were notified a few days ago of the deployment.

“If you ride around town you’ll see all the signs, local business saying ‘good luck, God’s speed, we’re praying for you’ for all the soldiers that are leaving,” said Poole.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced that out of 7,000 American troops being deployed, nearly 4,000 are from the 1st Armored Bridge Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. The Pentagon said the service members are being sent to Germany to reassure NATO allies and support a range of other requirements in the region.

Tiarra Smith whose husband is in the military says it is affecting many she knows.

“My husband is an X-Ray tech in the military and we live in Griffin Park and almost everyone on our street has to live next week,” said Smith. “It’s really scary. A couple of the women are pregnant and are worried about being alone.”

David Hinze, a local restaurant owner said he thinks, “most people are feeling the same way I am, I mean everybody’s little scared and a little nervous.”

Hinze says he serves many military members every day.

“Being a retired veteran and stuff myself I mean yeah we pray for our soldiers,” said Hinze.

The Hinesville community and all of Liberty County depend on revenue from Fort Stewart. So there may be some economic negatives after the deployment But Poole says there are bigger issues here.

“Yes, the economics are important, but we don’t focus on that nearly as much as we do the family members that are still here and hoping that their soldiers come back safely,” she said.