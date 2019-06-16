Hinesville church rebuilds after fire destroys nearly everything

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - It has been nearly two weeks since a devastating fire destroyed a Hinesville church and everything inside. On Sunday, members of Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple are preparing to rebuild.

Pastor Lucile Smiley says lightning struck the church one month ago. But it was a second lightning strike -- according to officials -- that destroyed the church two weeks ago. And now, the church is nothing but charred walls and broken pieces.

Pastor Smiley was inside when the fire started and says the roof was on fire within thirty minutes.

"It was heartbreaking to sit there," said Pastor Smiley. "Even though [firefighters] were working, it looked like the more water they poured on it, the blaze got bigger and bigger.".

Despite the loss, she picked up and set up a temporary place of worship ten minutes down the street. Pastor Smiley says she is thankful for the community and their support.

Nearly thirty years ago, Pastor Smiley built the church with her late husband.

"He was in ministry. And I was his wife. I supported him and I was there for him," she said.

He died a few years ago. That's why she took over and says she will rebuild the church where it used to stand.

"I do have moments where I'll sit there for a minute and cry. And then I'll say, 'God, I know you got me. I know you got me,'" said Pastor Smiley.

To support the church, you can donate to its GoFundMe. There is a benefit concert next Saturday. The church is also selling t-shirts.