Hinesville apartment fire displaces several people

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Fire crews with the Hinesville Fire Department (HFD) battled an apartment blaze Sunday night that displaced several people.

According to the HFD, crews responded to the Colonial apartments located on Pineland Avenue just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to discover heavy damage to the back end of the structure.

Officials say the fire spread to several units,

No injuries were reported.

Hinesville Fire says several families were displaced.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.