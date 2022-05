CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Starting on Monday, May 16, Hily Avenue will be closed to through traffic due to construction.

County officials say construction of a box culvert associated with the Nottingham Canal Drainage Improvements project will cause a detour starting at 8 a.m. and is expected to last 60 days. Detour signs will be posted.

Hily Avenue will be closed to through traffic, but local traffic will be allowed up to the point of construction for residents that live in the area.