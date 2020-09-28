Hilton Head’s Tanger Outlet to raise money for breast cancer research with drive-in movies

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – Tanger Outlets in Hilton Head announced its plan to host a series of three drive-in movies this October to raise money to fight breast cancer.

The Drive-in to Drive Out Breast Cancer events are part of Tanger Outlet’s annual PinkStyle campaign.

Organizers say all proceeds from the campaign will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Breast Health Center at Hilton Head Hospital.

The movies to be shown include ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ on October 9, ‘Angry Birds 2’ on October 16, and Addams Family (2019) on October 30.

In order to attend, guests must purchase a $10 unlimited use PINK card.

The cards can be purchased at Tanger Shopper Services or online at TangerOutlet.com.

Movies begin at dusk, roughly 6:40 p.m.

Parking is on a first come, first-served basis starting at 5:00 p.m. when attendees show their 2020 PINK card and a valid ID.

Once the lot is full, attendees are welcome to set up chairs and blankets in the surrounding areas, following social distancing guidelines.