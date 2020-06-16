Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove cancels all summer firework shows

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina has canceled its summer fireworks shows, including on the Fourth of July, for the first time in 32 years.

Organizers on Tuesday said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about crowd size, social distancing and safety, the 11 June, July and August shows will not take place.

“We know many locals and visitors will be disappointed, but at this time current crowd size limitations prohibit us from doing the event,” said Palmetto Dunes Chief Operating Officer Brad Marra in a statement.

“There was just no way to maintain social distancing at such popular events,” he added. “We felt that this was the most responsible direction to take when it comes to protecting our community and our guests.”

The fireworks have long served as the centerpiece for HarbourFest on Hilton Head Island, a summer event series with nightly entertainment and family-friendly activities. The performance schedule has yet to be announced but has not been canceled at this time.

Savannah and Tybee Island have also canceled their fireworks displays for the Fourth of July, though the Hostess City is considering a virtual event.

News 3 is told an Independence Day celebration will still take place for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield families, but the details have yet to be released.