Video: Hilton Head woman facing lawsuit from developers (May 18, 2023)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright, who was at the center of a lawsuit with developers, has died at 94.

Her church, Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Hilton Head, announced her passing on Monday.

Wright’s legal battle gained national attention from celebrities like Tyler Perry and Snoop Dogg who have donated to help Wright keep her property. Perry even pledged to build a new home for Wright.

She was sued by developers Bailey Point Investment LLC who she said were trying to force her to sell her land by using harassment and what she called a “frivolous lawsuit.”

“I just want to keep this a sanctuary,” Wright told WSAV in July 2023. “I believe we will do that. I don’t have any doubts about this is going to happen.”

Bailey Point filed the lawsuit in February of 2023, claiming that portions of her home are on their property. Behind Wright’s home on Jonesville Road, developers are building a 147-unit neighborhood.

Wright’s family fears, like many Gullah families in the past, that their land could be taken from them and their history erased. The land that Wright’s home sits on has been in the family since the Civil War.

As of right now, a GoFundMe in her honor has raised more than $360,000.

“Wherever I go people are stopping me and giving me their prayers,” Wright told WSAV in July 2023. “They sympathize with what is happening in this part of the country and most have not made it public. But because I am fighting this fight I think the public now is watching.”

Wright was a grandmother to 40, great-grandmother to 50 and great-great-grandmother to 16.