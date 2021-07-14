Hilton Head’s 1st sea turtle nest of season is 1st to hatch



Hilton Head’s first hatch of the season (courtesy of Sea Turtle Patrol HHI)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island celebrated its first hatchlings of the season Wednesday.

And they just so happened to come from the island’s first sea turtle nest of the season.

“Wow, this hardly ever happens!” Sea Turtle Patrol shared on Facebook.

The nest was found by volunteers back in May on the north end of the island. Since then over 200 nests have been laid on Hilton Head.

Sea Turtle Patrol is expected to continue monitoring hatching activity through October.

As nesting season continues, Hilton Head residents and visitors are asked to help protect sea turtles by cleaning up after trips to the beach, filling in holes, knocking down sandcastles and keeping lights off at night.

Volunteers say Wednesday’s “hearty heard of HHI hatchlings” made it safely to their new home in the ocean.