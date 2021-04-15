Hilton Head woman wins $1 million with Powerball ticket

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Hilton Head resident won $1 million with a Powerball ticket.

The winner says she purchased the winning ticket at the Speedway store on William Hilton Parkway for the drawing that took place on St. Patrick’s Day.

She says the purchase was in remembrance of her mother, who played the lottery for years and never won.

The first five numbers matched to win her the $1 million prize.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054.

“I wish I could call my mom,” the daughter told lottery officials. “But she knows. She’s smiling down from heaven and dancing.”

For selling the claimed ticket, the Speedway received a commission of $10,000.