Hilton Head woman killed in crash on Highway 17

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Hilton Head Island woman died in a vehicle crash on Highway 17 Monday evening.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, around 5 p.m., 31-year-old Ashten Bryan was driving near South Jacob Smart Boulevard at Smith Crossing and failed to yield at a stop sign.

Eric Hutchinson, 44, of Varnville, was traveling south on the highway when his log truck struck Bryan’s vehicle. Her driver side door was hit and the vehicle was pushed off of the left side of the roadway, police said.

Bryan died from her injuries on the scene, according to Ridgeland Police.

The crash remains under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.