Hilton Head welcomes 1st sea turtle nest of season

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – After more than a week of waiting, Hilton Head Island welcomes its first sea turtle nest of the season.

According to Sea Turtle Patrol, the nest was found Monday on the north end of the island.

The season officially began on May 1 and will run through the end of October.

During this time, the public is urged to take steps to protect nesting turtles, like cleaning up after their beach trip, filling in holes or knocking down sandcastles and turning off lights at night on beach houses.

