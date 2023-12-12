HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Town of Hilton Head wanted an independent study to show how much traffic is coming on and off the island every day. On Tuesday, they got a first look at the numbers and how it might affect the idea of what bridge project will be best for the island and the people driving it every day.

“For a community that’s probably 95% ground transportation driven, it’s a lifeline,” said Shawn Colin, the Assistant Town Manager of Community Development.

Colin is talking about the Highway 278 corridor. The William Hilton Parkway Bridge is the main artery that feeds onto Hilton Head Island.

More than 60,000 trips are made on and off the island every day, according to SCDOT. As Beaufort County continues to grow getting more people across the bridge is crucial.

“There’s a safety issue, and that’s first and foremost,” said Mayor Alan Perry. “But also, we’re not moving traffic properly. And what we do today is going to make a difference for the next 60-70 years. Not just today, but in the coming months as to what the corridor looks like, what the bridge looks like.”

One solution is a six-lane bridge. Planners say that could help reduce the traffic that many islanders get caught in every day.

Despite only a 2% growth in the island’s population traffic on the bridge has risen by 16%.

However, some residents at the meeting said they think the island’s roadways are more packed than that.

One resident also said that officials need to look beyond the island for solutions.

“The additional lanes are not going to solve anything,” said Hilton Head resident Joseph Kerner. “We have to take a look at the management of the overall situation, which includes the development and the traffic patterns before they hit the island.”

Changes to the bridge are only part of the project. Widening roadways will extend beyond the bridge. Making sure the project is best for not only people who work and live on the island but also making sure it’s environmentally friendly.

With a project this large funding it could be expensive.

“There’s some money set aside from the state infrastructure bank. The taxpayers voted an $80 million several years ago to do a penny tax, and that tells us that they want it to move forward,” Perry said. “But everything else we’re looking at is going to cost additional. So we’ve got to figure out alternative funding sources to make certain that we can complete everything from the base of the bridge through the corridor.”

The hope is the new version of this independent study will be finished in the next few months. Then the town could vote on which option they think is best as early as summer.