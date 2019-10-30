Hilton Head to host the Mitchelville Preservation Project’s annual forum this weekend

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – The Mitchelville Preservation Project’s annual forum takes place this Saturday on Hilton Head. This year’s one-day session themed “Access: Who Has It?” will examine access to quality education, issues associated with health care and growing political power of women, 100 years after gaining the right to vote in 1920.

The Mitchelville Preservation Project, Inc. is a non-profit corporation which was formed to preserve the history of and educate the public about the historic Mitchelville settlement.

The “Access: Who Has It?” forum takes place from 9:00 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, Hilton Head Island Campus.

Presenters for this year’s forum include Lee A. Gill, Senator Katrina F. Shealy, Dr. Frank J. Rodriguez, Raymond Cox and Janice Malafronte.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will be on hand to moderate a portion of the forum.

Registration for the general public is $30; teachers are $20. Both registration options include lunch. Register now at exploremitchelville.org.

