Hilton Head to discuss changes to beach lighting for sea turtle protection

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A proposed ordinance could change what you see along Hilton Head Island beaches and help save the sea turtles.

The Hilton Head Public Planning Commission has submitted a proposal to council members that would significantly alter the sea turtle lighting ordinance.

The goal is to protect threatened and endangered sea turtles by safeguarding nesting females and hatchlings from sources of artificial light, which can cause disorientation and subsequent death.

“Sea turtles can see the light that we can see from the beach,” said Amber Kuehn of the Sea Turtle Patrol of Hilton Head Island.

The Sea Turtle Patrol helped write the new ordinance, which would be the first change since 1990.

Experts say the science has changed a lot in 30 years, which is why the planning commission passed the new and improved ordinance.

It offers a series of changes designed to lower the lights, even more, to keep the sea turtles on track toward the ocean.

“Making sure there is some sort of shade on the lighting element isn’t visible from the beach and the light is directed downward,” explains Town of Hilton Head Senior Planner Anne Cyran. “For interior light currently, people are required to draw shade turn off lights or use window tinting but that only applies to the second floor or above. The only thing we are proposing is to add the first floor to that.”

In addition, any lights on dunes, walkways on the dunes, and existing beachfront homes should turn off their lights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. during sea turtle nesting season. Amber lights, which are sea turtle-friendly, are also an acceptable substitute.

Safety is a key right now.

Hilton Head’s Sea Turtle Patrol says 34 nests, each with about 100 turtle eggs in them, have been lost so far this year.

That’s only four from the record year of 2017, and 100 more nests remain on the beach right now.

“We are not having a good experience with misorientation which is when the sea turtles go the opposite way of the ocean,” said Amber Kuehn of Sea Turtle Patrol. “The hatchlings move toward the homes. And the only cue that they use at night, the visual cue is light.”

Town officials say they gave out 229 warnings about lights in the last year — most of those they say were to renters who don’t know the rules already.

Most homes or businesses wouldn’t have to change much. Tinting isn’t mandatory, and an interior or exterior solar screen or amber lights would also work.

Experts want something done to help give these creatures a fighting chance.

“It’s an inconvenience to some, but so is a lot of conservation,” said Kuehn.

Town council, along with the public, will have their say on the issue next month, with a first and second reading and a possible vote in October.

If it is approved, homeowners would need to make changes by May of 2021.