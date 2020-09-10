Hilton Head to consider sea turtle protection

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Officials in a South Carolina island town are proposing an ordinance that would ban beachside homes from disturbing sea turtles by casting light from their properties onto the beach.

The Post and Courier reports that the Hilton Head Island Town Council will consider the proposal next month.

It aims to protect sea turtle hatchlings by allowing them to find a more direct path to the ocean without interference from light pollution.

The ordinance would prohibit homes from shining light onto the beach through windows, doors and outdoor fixtures, requiring them to install tinted windows, light-blocking curtains or other measures.

The ordinance would become effective May 1.