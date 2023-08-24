HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island is preparing to put on a show this weekend as the town observes its first sighting and founding.

“It’s really just going to be a fun afternoon of music and food and getting to know your community to be able to celebrate for the town specifically,” said Natalie Harvey, Director of Cultural Affairs for the Town of Hilton Head Island.

The 360/40 Celebration marks the 360th sighting of the island and 40th anniversary of the town as a municipality.

“But long before that, this community was thriving and a lot of great organizations and citizens involved in, you know, running Hilton Head Island,” Harvey said. “So this is going to be an opportunity to sort of focus on that a little bit.”

The Lowcountry Celebration Park will transform into a giant party , with games, music and food. The goal is to recognize and celebrate the island’s people. The organizers said they put a lot of effort to highlight every corner of the island’s culture.

All the musicians are local: The Voices of El Shaddai, Lavon Stevens & Louise Spencer, Matt Robbins & Sara Burns, Erik Cassanova, Campfire Tyler, Quentin Smalls, Chuchi Diamond, and Deas Guyz.

“This really represents the island’s music scene as a whole because we are so diversified,” said John Cranford. “There’s a lot of singer songwriters out there, there’s a lot of jazz groups, there’s all these different talents and it’s so cool to have everybody right here on this stage.”

Some special guests like Gov. Henry McMaster and Josephine Wright will also grace the stage. The organizers said it’s a chance for the whole community to celebrate who they are.

“We have invited a lot of not for profit organizations and cultural organizations to join us to share their story of what their experience is here on the island,” Harvey said. “So we will have over 20 of those here sharing a lot of information about how they connect with our community.”