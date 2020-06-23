Hilton Head theater asking to start the show again

Park Plaza Cinemas says it has one month before it may have to close its doors for good

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – While almost everything is back open with restrictions in South Carolina, one set of businesses is waiting to turn the lights back on and start the show again.

Locally owned Park Plaza Cinemas is a fixture on the south end of Hilton Head Island for more than a decade. Tourists and locals flock there, especially during the summer.

But not this year.

Movie theaters are one of the few things that haven’t been given the go-ahead to reopen by Gov. Henry McMaster.

“Financially, it’s been very difficult because we’ve had to pay our rent, our overhead,” said Larry Mann, owner of Park Plaza Cinemas.

Larry and Lucie Mann have spent money on signs, food, and special airborne cleaning equipment for the theater, but they can’t have any moviegoers.

“I would say we are in our last month of being able to be closed,” says Larry Mann. “If this drags into July I don’t know what we are going to do.”

“You get to that place where its a realization, what are we going to do if this happens,” said Lucie Mann.

The couple has owned the theater for 10 years and made it into a boutique place where families can come.

But until they get the go ahead from the governor, no one can come in.

“We feel like we should have been opened at least when they opened bowling alleys,” said Larry Mann. “That was a shock to us and a lot of our patrons that we were skipped over.”

This is the first time the theater has been closed this long other than a hurricane. The Mann’s feel like the doors should be back open already.

“Bars and some of the other paces we see open its hard to control crowds. For us it’s very simple.”

“The environment in the movie room is perfectly safe. People are sitting not talking,” explains Larry Mann. “They are actually sitting back to face instead of face to face. Our rows are spread out 6 almost 7 feet row to row so we don’t have any proximity issues.”

“We want people to feel safe, it’s just of matter of when,” said Lucie Mann. “If you had an answer you could start planning accordingly.”

A new fogging machine they purchased takes just 10 minutes to disinfect the entire theater. There may be one or two fewer shows to keeps crowds out of the lobby. All the Mann’s are asking is for a chance to prove they are safe, by being allowed to start showing movies again.

“Get us open as soon as you can sir. We are down to our last few days of being able to afford staying closed,” said Larry Mann. “We will put whatever we can on the screen and I think people are ready to come back.”

The Mann’s have been able to do small private parties in the theater. People pay to rent the theater and for food, they just have to bring their own movie for the big screen. It’s not much money, but it the Mann’s say every little bit helps.

So far, 40 states have already allowed theaters to start showing movies again.

News 3 reached out to McMaster’s office to find out if South Carolina could be next, but his staff did not respond to those messages.