HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s a debate that has gone on for years on Hilton Head Island, what to do with short-term rentals. And how many is too many?

Now the town is enlisting help to try and answer that question.

For the first time Hilton Head could break down the rules when it comes to short term rentals on the Island.

That discussion begins again at town hall Thursday. The goal is to establish “performance standards” for short-term rentals.

What does that mean?

Regulating permits, licenses, parking, rental agreements, signage and rules for any potential renters. As well as determine what, if any number, is too much when it comes to daily, weekly or monthly rentals in neighborhoods around the Island.

The Town Council will have the final say, but stakeholders like travel group Expedia are going to make sure their voices are heard on the issue.

“Vacation rentals have been part of this community for a generations. generations of families have been leveraging vacation rentals to experience the Island,” says Phil Minardi, Head of Public Affairs for Expedia Group. “And locals have been leveraging vacation rentals to earn some extra income and we think that’s an important history to preserve.”

“They are looking at the right things. It’s how to do we address character of the community issues like noise, nuisance, parking, trash. How do we look at regulating the industry in terms of permits, and all of those are important building blocks to get this right.”

That meeting will start at 10 a.m. at town hall Thursday.

https://www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/agendas/2022/pubplan-3-24-2022-pkg.pdf

The hope is to to take feedback and have a revised ordinance in front of town council as soon as their next meeting.