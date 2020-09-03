Hilton Head shelter dog picked to help veterans through K9s for Warriors

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A local shelter dog is putting his paws into action to help veterans, thanks to the staff at Hilton Head Humane Association.

Diesel was picked up on Thursday to start his journey with the K9s for Warriors organization, which pairs animals from shelters across the country with disabled veterans.

Laura Tipton, an adoption facilitator at Hilton Head Humane, says the 1-year-old pup came to them after he was abandoned by his previous owners.

She says Diesel is one of a few dogs she’s seen who’s been worthy of being adopted into the nation’s largest veterans service organization.

“I’m just so excited for him to have this new, big family with K9s for Warriors,” she said. “It’s what dogs are put on this earth to do, and that is realizing their full potential.”

Tipton (pictured left) and Blair (pictured right) pose with Diesel before they take him to Florida for training.

Samantha Blair is one of the many K9 procurement and adoption specialists with the organization. She picked up Diesel to transport him to their training facility outside of Jacksonville.

“It’s a really wonderful opportunity to help both shelter dogs and war heroes, which is just awesome,” said Blair.

Over the next few months, Diesel will go through very strict training. If he passes the program, he’ll be paired with a disabled veteran. If he doesn’t pass, the organization will put him up for adoption through their program.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to go from pulling a dog from a shelter and then a couple months later to watch it walk across the stage at graduation with their warrior, and know that they’re making a difference in their warrior’s life,” she said.

Diesel isn’t the first dog to be picked for the program from Hilton Head Humane. The two organizations have worked together over the last five years to provide potential service animals to war heroes.

“We have a lot of service members in the Lowcountry,” said Tipton. “They’re part of our community and if we don’t help that part of our community, then you’re not really a good community member.”

Interested veterans can apply to the organization using this link.