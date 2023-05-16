Federal officials are warning that a Russian-backed group of hackers is actively targeting US healthcare systems. (Getty)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is hosting a hiring fair in Savannah on Wednesday, May 17.

Healthcare leaders will be at Ardsley Station, located at 102 E Victory Drive, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. conducting on-the-spot interviews and giving information for RN, LPN, nursing assistant and allied health positions.

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is hiring for multiple positions at Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospitals. Open roles include RNs, LPNs, nursing assistants and allied health positions.

There are full-time, part-time and PRN positions available for all shifts in Medical Surgical, Emergency Room, ICU, Operating Room (Surgical Services), Labor and Delivery, and more.

Sign-on bonuses are also offered for select roles.

To RSVP for the job fair, email Kara.Kopkas@tenethealth.com