Hilton Head Island bans short term rentals

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Town council members on Tuesday passed an emergency ordinance for stricter short term rental restrictions on Hilton Head Island.

Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended short term rentals, including those at hotels, motels and homes, to visitors from COVID-19 “hot spots” like New York. That’s with exceptions for military, medical, first responders and commercial transportation workers.

But Hilton Head’s order takes it a bit further. The ordinance states:

Owners of short term rental accommodations and their property managers, if any, are directed to cease and desist any rental that commences after this date and time and must refrain from such activity for the duration of this emergency ordinance.

No person shall check-in or begin their occupancy of any rental commencing after this date and time and must refrain from such activity for the duration of this emergency ordinance.

The restrictions outlined above go into effect on Wednesday for 61 days or until South Carolina’s state of emergency has been rescinded — whichever comes first.

Anyone already in a rental is exempt from the ordinance.