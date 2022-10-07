HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A local girl is getting her chance to stay home and direct a big-time musical on Hilton Head this month.

The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina is presenting Little Shop of Horrors all month long.

This deviously delicious musical, as the Arts Center describes it, follows a hapless floral assistant, Seymour, who spends his days tending to sad little flowers as well as his wilting hope of a better life beyond skid row. Suddenly after an unexpected “total eclipse of the sun,” Seymour discovers a new breed of plant, a cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado!

After displaying the new find in the shop window, Seymour is catapulted to fame as the caretaker of the succulent sensation, and the whole city is buzzing! But this quickly-growing bloom isn’t as innocent as he once thought. This carnivorous, smart-talking plant has an insatiable thirst for human blood, making Seymour question just how far he’ll go for the life of his dreams.

The love story which does include a plant with a “healthy appetite” is being directed by Hilton Head Prep graduate Whitaker Gannon.

She says it’s an honor to be back at her home theater, having fun directing a show like this.

“It is one catchy song after the next,” Whitaker said. “You will have this music stuck in your head for hours afterwards. I think what’s fun is getting lost in this world which is unconventional but you can’t help but get attached to these characters.”

The show runs through the end of October at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on Hilton Head Island.

For ticket information go to https://www.artshhi.com/