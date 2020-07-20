Hilton Head Mayor McCann hospitalized after fall

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island’s mayor was hospitalized following a fall on Saturday.

According to town officials, Mayor John McCann suffered the fall while carrying some boxes up the stairs in his home.

He sustained injuries to his right elbow and hip.

McCann was taken to Hilton Head Hospital and had surgery on Sunday. Officials say he is resting comfortably and will begin rehabilitation later this week.

The mayor respectfully asks for privacy for himself and his family as he recovers.

Mayor Pro Tem William Harkins will be handling McCann’s duties in the town in the meantime.