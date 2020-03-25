Hilton Head Mayor, council to vote on stay in place resolution

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – People on Hilton Head are being asked to stay home.

Mayor John McCann also said in a conference call Wednesday morning that anyone thinking of visiting the island should delay their trip.

In addition, the mayor asked all visitors who did come to the island from areas that have significant outbreaks to quarantine themselves for 14 days for the protection of the citizens who live here.

It’s a request similar to that of Governor Henry McMaster’s on Wednesday.

Today I am requesting all out of state visitors to South Carolina planning a stay of two or more nights self quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 25, 2020

But Thursday, Hilton Head Town Council will vote on a resolution asking McMaster to issue a stay in place order for the entire state.

The resolution reads: “Consideration of a Resolution of the Town Council of Hilton Head Island calling upon Governor Henry McMaster to issue a mandatory Stay at Home Order for the State of South Carolina for such period of time as may be deemed necessary and appropriate by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. “

“It is very difficult for the Town of Hilton Head to have an order like that on its own,” said McCann. “It would be greatly received and more enforceable. ‘Enforceable’ is the word if it came out of the governor’s office than out of anything else.”

“The sooner we put everyone in place and everyone at home and not circulating around, the sooner we can contain this on a state basis,” said McCann.

News 3 has learned that the towns of Bluffton, Beaufort and Yemassee also plan to draft similar resolutions to ask for a “stay in place” order from the Governor.

The specially called meeting for Hilton Head Island will be at 2 p.m. Thursday.