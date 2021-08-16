Hilton Head issues COVID-19 state of emergency

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island’s mayor signed a state of emergency order Monday due to COVID-19.

Amid rising cases and the spread of the contagious delta variant, the order will allow the town to implement safety measures.

Masks could be required in town facilities, however, further details have yet to be released.

Hilton Head’s first COVID emergency order was issued on March 13, 2020. Other mandates have been implemented over the course of the pandemic.

Most recently, in May of this year, Hilton Head ended its mask mandate in accordance with the governor’s order.

