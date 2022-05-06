HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island welcomed their first sea turtle nest of the 2022 season on Thursday.

Sea Turtle Patrol dedicated the loggerhead turtle nest to the town’s late Director of Public Projects and Facilities, Scott Liggett. The organization recognized Liggett for his dedication to the local environment, the beach and special attention to the sea turtle monitoring program.

Sea turtle nesting season starts every year on May 1 and ends on October 31. The state’s first nest of the season was spotted on Lighthouse Island at Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge on Monday.

