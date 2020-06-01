Hilton Head Island Town Manager to retire

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – After nearly three decades of service to the Town of Hilton Head Island, Steve Riley is set to retire.

Riley, who has been the town manager for 26 years, made the announcement during a staff meeting Monday morning and later sent a letter to council members.

“My 29 years of service to the Town have provided me great personal and professional satisfaction, but the time has come to move to a different stage in my life,” Riley stated in his letter.

“I have enjoyed working with the various Mayors and members of Town Council over the years and to have been a part of so many initiatives that have enriched the lives of our citizens and guests,” he continued. “None of these would have been possible without the support of the elected officials, the amazing work ethic and commitment put forth by our incredible staff, and of course with input from so many dedicated community volunteers.”

He will retire from the position by the end of the year.

“As Mayor, I want to formally thank him for the positive path he has put us on and for all he has contributed to making Hilton Head Island a great place to live, work and visit,” said Mayor John McCann.

According to the town, the council will begin discussing the process of hiring a new manager at its special meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The meeting will be held electronically and streamed live on the town’s Facebook page and website.