Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on for Sunday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade is still on this weekend amid growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

News 3 is told the parade committee would have to make the decision whether to cancel Sunday’s 3 p.m. event.

Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber said they do not have a say in what happens with the parade and cannot pull a permit for health concerns.

The town could only take away a permit because of structural or logistical changes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) apparently could make the parade committee cancel.

DHEC is currently investigating a seventh possible case of COVID-19. None of the cases are in the Lowcountry.