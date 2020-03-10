Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade still on for Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade – 2018

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade is still on this weekend amid growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.

News 3 is told the parade committee would have to make the decision whether to cancel Sunday’s 3 p.m. event.

Assistant Town Manager Josh Gruber said they do not have a say in what happens with the parade and cannot pull a permit for health concerns.

The town could only take away a permit because of structural or logistical changes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) apparently could make the parade committee cancel.

DHEC is currently investigating a seventh possible case of COVID-19. None of the cases are in the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Pat’s Facebook

Savannah St. Patrick's Day

St. Pat’s Twitter

Trending Stories